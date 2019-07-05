Newsfore Opt-In Form

The legwork behind a public 4th of July firework show

News

by: Emma Johnson

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – What’s the 4th of July without your neighborhood firework show?

The Jordan Park firework, ignited from the International Peace Gardens, is a community favorite with hundreds in attendance every year.

This year over $12,000 was spent on fireworks, 12 plus hours of set-up all for a 12-minute show.

“I got into fireworks because its obviously every little boy’s dream to blow stuff up and I get paid to do it,” says Tony Beauchaine, head pyrotechnician for Lantis Fireworks & Lasers.

Beauchaine and his two-man crew spend all day setting and cleaning up for the show.

Preparations for the show start with licensed shuttling of all the fireworks reviewed and monitored by the Utah State Fire Marshal Office.

This year’s show at Jordan park featured over 1000 individual shells that were hand ignited by Beauchaine and his crew.

Before the fireworks can be ignited, the fire marshal must inspect the grounds surrounding the ignition area searching for “stand buyers.”

The firework set up and stability is then expected for safety, and the go-ahead is given for ignition.

Security, fire marshals and fire crews were all sponsored by Salt Lake City.

The crew stays after the show to tear down and clean up. They then come back the next morning for further inspection to make sure no firework debris is left behind.

So next time you’re enjoying a beautiful firework display, take a second to appreciate all of the hard work that went into putting it together.

