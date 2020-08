Move over quesadilla, the toasterdilla is the latest genius quarantine food hack that’s all over TikTok.

Surae and Reagan made the easy snack hack.

What you’ll need:

1 medium to large tortilla

2 slices of cheese

toaster

Take your medium to large size tortilla. Use two slices of cheese and place the cheese of your liking on the tortilla, fold each side horizontally, then fold it in half. Place it in the toaster at level 4. Wait. Pop. And you’ve got a crispy toasterdilla snack!