The Latest: Bangkok to give vaccines to ages 12 to 18

FILE – In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia. Religious objections, once used only sparingly around the country to get exempted from various required vaccines, are becoming a much more widely used loophole against the COVID-19 shot. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

BANGKOK — Health officials in Bangkok have made headway in their effort to vaccinate children against the coronavirus, giving shots of the Pfizer vaccine to students ages 12 to 18 with underlying diseases.

Vaccinations for that age group were first offered last month through hospitals, but now are being arranged by schools. A separate campaign by a medical research institute on Monday began inoculating children aged 10 to 18 with China’s Sinopharm vaccine.

On Tuesday, 1,500 students received shots of the Pfizer vaccine, 800 for the first time and 700 as a follow-up to their first shot in August.

The Health Ministry plans to give Pfizer shots to all students ages 12 to 18 nationwide on Oct. 4, starting with the 29 provinces most affected by the coronavirus, including Bangkok. About 41% of the population is fully vaccinated.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday announced 10,919 cases and 143 deaths, bringing the totals to 1.5 million confirmed cases and 15,612 confirmed deaths.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lankan health officials say more than 50% of the island nation’s 22 million people are fully vaccinated.

According to the health ministry latest statistics, 11.1 million of the 22 million population have been fully inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccines. Sri Lanka expedited the inoculation drive two months ago when the number of positive cases and deaths began surging due to the rapid spreading of the delta variant.

Sri Lanka has been using Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Sputnik V vaccines. The health ministry plans inoculate citizens above 20 years old by the end of October.

When the spike came in July, daily positive cases surpassed 3,000. The number is now below 2,000. Sri Lanka has registered 504,491 confirmed cases and 12,125 confirmed deaths.

HELSINKI — Finland plans to vaccinate all people over age 12 for a third time with a coronavirus vaccine shot after getting the expected approval from a state health panel later this year.

Finland has already entered into a procurement agreement for coronavirus vaccines, according to the minister for family affairs and social services Krista Kiuru. Booster shots are currently offered in Finland only to the estimated 50,000 people suffering from severely weakened immune systems, including cancer patients and people who have received organ transplants.

Hanna Nohynek, the chief physician for the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, says the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to cause similar side effects.

Some 73% of Finland’s entire population have received a first coronavirus vaccine shot and 59% have gotten the second shot.

ISTANBUL — Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca says more than half of the country is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Our success against the epidemic will increase as the rate of two doses and full vaccination rises,” he tweeted. Health Ministry figures show 42.3 million second doses have been given from a total population of 83.6 million.

Daily rates of infection remain at more than 20,000 a day, having surged after the easing of restrictions in July. There were 27,688 confirmed cases and 231 confirmed deaths reported on Monday.

LONDON — Johnson & Johnson released data showing that a booster dose to its one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides a strong immune response months after people receive a first dose.

J&J said in a statement Tuesday that it ran two early studies in people previously given its vaccine and found that a second dose produced an increased antibody response in adults from age 18 to 55. The study’s results haven’t yet been peer-reviewed.

The company is in talks with regulators including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency and others regarding using booster doses of its vaccine.

MELBOURNE, Australia — Hundreds of demonstrators have marched in the streets of Australia’s second-largest city to protest against mandatory coronavirus vaccine rules in the construction industry.,

The protest Tuesday in Melbourne was aimed at a Victoria state government mandate requiring all construction workers to get vaccinated.

The march came a day after riot police were called in to disperse about 500 protesters who smashed the door at the offices of the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union, which represents construction workers.

On Monday night, the state government announced that the construction industry would be shut down from Tuesday for two weeks in metropolitan Melbourne and some regional areas.

Officials say all worksites will need to demonstrate compliance with health directions prior to reopening, including that staff have had at least one dose of a vaccine before they return to work Oct. 5.

HANOI, Vietnam — Vietnamese authorities are relaxing some pandemic restrictions in Hanoi starting Tuesday after two months of lockdown to contain a surge in coronavirus cases.

An order signed by the mayor Monday evening will allow the opening of government offices, markets, essential services such as banking, logistics and take-away restaurants.

But schools will remain closed, public events and gatherings of more than 10 people are still banned and public transport including train and air travel stay suspended. Hanoi will also maintain 22 checkpoints on the outer ring roads to control travel into the city.

A dozen of high risk neighborhoods in Hanoi where recent virus cases were found will continue to be in lockdown.

Since July, Vietnam has enabled a strict lockdown order for more than half of the country in an effort to contain the spread of the delta variant.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia have fallen dramatically in recent days, bringing a hope that the latest surge is at or past its peak, though officials warn that deaths and hospitalizations will continue to swell before dropping.

The number of current virus cases statewide fell to 21,490 on Monday, down 28% from Thursday’s pandemic high of nearly 30,000. However, the head of the state’s pandemic task force says deaths and hospitalizations for COVID-19 are expected to continue increasing for as many as six more weeks.

The number of virus-related deaths so far this month is 340, which is more than those in June, July and August combined. Hospitalized for COVID-19 hit a record 957 on Sunday.

Gov. Jim Justice says he will allocate federal pandemic funding to help reimburse stressed hospitals for staffing issues, expenses and revenue losses.

RENO, Nev. — Parents of students in the Las Vegas area who filed a lawsuit last month challenging Nevada’s pandemic mask mandate are seeking an emergency federal court order allowing children to attend school without masks.

The lawsuit filed Monday names Gov. Steve Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford and the Clark County School District.

The suit argues that requiring masks in school regardless of vaccination status is causing emotional harm and psychological distress to students who must cover their faces six to eight hours a day. It contends the policy is unconstitutional because it violates parental rights and due process requirements.

Aides to Sisolak and Ford have declined to comment on the latest court filing.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state’s governor is asking the federal government to provide military personnel to help in staffing hospitals and long-term care facilities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter made public Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee says that “in Washington State, our hospitals are currently at or beyond capacity, and we need additional assistance at this time.”

The letter was sent Friday to Jeffrey Zients, the White House pandemic coordinator.

Inslee notes the state Department of Health has requested 1,200 clinical and non-clinical staff and says he is requesting deployment of military medical personnel “to assist with the current hospital crisis.”

WASHINGTON — Aiming to pressure wealthy countries to boost their investment in global COVID-19 vaccine sharing, the Open Society Foundations is devoting a new $30.5 million pledge to address inequity in the distribution of the live-saving shots.

The funds will support vaccine access and distribution efforts in lower income countries and comes ahead of a virtual COVID-19 vaccination summit on Wednesday to be convened by President Joe Biden on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly.

Mark Malloch-Brown, president of the Open Society Foundations, highlighted that well-off nations have fallen behind their global vaccine sharing pledges and are hoarding doses that could be administered immediately in poorer countries.

“Wealthy countries need to stop stockpiling doses, forcing the rest of the world to rely on handouts. Nations with means must do better,’” he said.

The new pledge brings the George Soros-backed nonprofit’s spending on COVID-19 to more than $230 million.

OMAHA, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts is resurrecting a version of Nebraska’s daily virus reporting dashboard website because the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has continued to rise through the summer.

The state eliminated its daily virus dashboard in June at the same time the last of Ricketts’ emergency orders related to the pandemic were allowed to expire and cases were low. At the end of June, the state was reporting 253 virus cases per week and 28 people were hospitalized statewide.

The state’s decision to stop providing daily COVID-19 updates was widely criticized by health experts who use the data to track the virus’ spread. A group of 11 state senators wrote a letter to Ricketts last month urging him to reinstate the daily virus dashboard.

The state launched a weekly website to report some virus numbers in July but it didn’t offer as much detail and information as the old daily site. As of the state’s most recent update last Wednesday, 415 people were hospitalized with the virus.

Over the past week, the number of people hospitalized with the virus accounted for more than 10% of the state’s available hospital beds, Ricketts said. About 28% of the state’s adult hospital beds and 23% of adult intensive care beds remained available statewide on Monday.

WOONSOCKET, RHODE ISLAND — CVS Health aims to fill 25,000 openings at its drugstores nationally, as the chain gears up to deliver more COVID-19 vaccines as well as preventive shots for the flu this fall and winter.

The company said Monday that it is looking for full- and part-time pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and nurses for its stores. It also wants to fill temporary positions.

The Woonsocket, Rhode Island, company runs around 9,900 retail locations, including some pharmacies inside Target stores. It employs about 300,000 people.

CVS Health said the hiring campaign will help its stores deliver COVID-19 booster shots and continue to offer shots to those who have not been vaccinated. The company’s stores have administered more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines so far.

A key government advisory panel recommended last week that extra doses should be used only for those who are age 65 or older or run a high risk of severe disease. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected to weigh in soon on the matter.

