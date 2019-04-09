The Justice Files: Who killed Nathan Haun?

SPANISH FORK Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Six years after Nathan Haun’s death, authorities don’t know if he was murdered or if it was a terrible accident.

The 17-year-old was found dead along a rural road between Payson and Spanish Fork. To date, authorities have not made an arrest.

“From what we understand, he ended up going to this party,” said Preston Haun, Nathan’s father. “It broke off at midnight, one o’clock.”

That’s when Nathan Haun began walking home in 2013. He was dropped off at the end of Payson’s city limits. He lived in Spanish Fork.

“He started walking home rather than calling us or calling anybody else and we got the call that morning,” said his father.

His mother, Tammy Haun was home when officers knocked on their door.

“I asked them and (said) he passed away and I wanted them to take me to him and they said they couldn’t,” recalled Tammy Haun.

It was dark when Haun was hit. Investigators estimated it was around five in the morning based on a witness who saw him walking and surveillance video. The video was too distant from where Haun was killed but it did give Utah County sheriff deputies a timeline.

There is no shoulder on this stretch of highway between Payson and Spanish Fork.

“They were able to determine from the autopsy they know he started to turn and look behind him,” said his father. “He must have heard it coming. But they just hit him and kept going.”

Authorities aren’t sure if it was an accident or if it was intentional.

“We recognize that’s a possibility, that he was killed by somebody on purpose,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon. But one thing we do believe is that there is no way somebody could have hit him and not known that they did.”



Sgt. Cannon said investigators found debris at the scene, possibly from the vehicle that hit Haun.

“We know that it was a truck,” said Preson Haun. “We believe it was a 1995 Dodge truck. It had a push bar around it.”

Sgt. Cannon said the Dodge pickup truck could be anywhere from 1994 to 2002.



After six years, the Haun family is still searching for answers.

“Frustrated, is a good way to put it,” said Preson Haun. “That’s the worst part, not knowing.

Haun’s mother said she missed her son’s sense of humor.

“Like nobody else I know,” she said. “(He) was very loving and caring. The impact that it has, not only the family but everyone that knows Nate. It affects everybody.

There is a $15,000 reward offered for any information that leads to a conviction.

A detective can be reached by calling 801-851-4000 or through Tip-A-Cop.