The Justice Files: Justice delayed

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – A judge delayed issuing a ruling on a case that went viral on social media.

Last year, the Caballero family claimed they were threatened by several people after their truck and trailer broke down. Wyatt Pack allegedly berated and cursed at the family because the vehicle was blocking access to his campsite.

Monday, Jose Caballero testified during a preliminary hearing that the group Pack was with displayed guns during the confronation.

“When he told me to move my s*** and all of that, this lady pulled up her blouse and showed me the gun,” Caballero said with the help of a translator.

Pack, Rikki Durney, Samara Nielsen, Braxton Haderlie and Cory Durney all face charges that range from threat or use of a dangerous weapon in a fight to causing a riot and assault.

Caballero said his wife started recording the confrontation and the family downloaded it onto YouTube last year following the confrontation.

Thousands viewed the clip and most were angered over the way the Caballero family was treated.

On the video clip which was played in court, Pack demanded money in order to move the disabled truck.

“But you’re gonna pay us,” Pack said. “How much money do you got?”

In court, Caballero testified that Pack demanded $200 but said he didn’t have that kind of money.

“He told me if I wasn’t going to move the trailer or the truck he was going to burn them, the one in the red shirt,” Caballero said.

Wyatt Pack was wearing a red shirt on the video. Caballero testified that the group became more aggressive and threatened to hurt his 15-year-old son. He eventually paid Pack $40 to help move the truck.

“I’m a **** diesel mechanic for Weber County,” Pack said on the video. “I know that you’re ***** stupid. Get your *** outta here.”

His testimony ended and the defense said it wanted to present evidence that some of the defendants were wrongfully charged. The judge ordered the defense to submit the arguments in writing and he will rule on that before deciding if the case should go to trial.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: