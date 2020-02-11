The Justice Files: Help find me

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Angela Tandy-Trammell was 17 years old when she dropped off her brother in Provo.

It was to be the last time she saw him.

“I can still see him as the same 21, 23-year-old brother with a smile on his face,” she said.

In 1991, Jeffery Lynn Hansen vanished after being dropped off by his younger sister. Hansen isn’t 23 years old anymore. He’s probably 52 years old.

For the past 29 years, Tandy-Trammell has been looking and wondering where he could be.

“I just keep seeing him walk away as if it was today,” she said.

She was 17 years old at the time and believed Hansen’s estranged wife filed a missing person police report, but she said there is still no information about his whereabouts.

Unfortunately, adults who go missing aren’t a top priority for law enforcement. Police can’t stop adults from the choices they make.

“Adults have the right to pick up and move to another state and not contact anyone and it could be very difficult and time-consuming for police,” said Jana Kay with the Utah Cold Case Coalition.

As a result, families like Tandy-Trammell have few options to seek help. That’s where the coalition’s website “Findme2020.org” can help.

The Utah Cold Case Coalition is behind this nationwide project and seeks volunteers to help with searches.

Kay is now one of those volunteers doing research.

“Mostly (doing) internet research,” she said. “There is a lot to do there. You can stay at home if you need to, write from your own living room.”

All in hopes of finding valuable information on missing persons like Jeff Hansen.

“I need to know,” said Tandy-Trammell. “We need to know. He needs for other people to know what happened to him.”

The coalition is focusing on finding Hansen. If you have any information contact their website.

To become a volunteer, visit findme2020.org and click the various tabs that are of interest.

