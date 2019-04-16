The Justice Files: Former teacher convicted of sex crimes ‘that’s not who I am’

UPDATE: Brianne Altice was granted parole in April and was released from prison on September 10, 2019.

She will be on parole until 1/12/2045 unless granted an early termination. She remains on the sex offender registry.

————————–

POINT OF THE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – A former high school teacher said she’s learned a valuable lesson.

Brianne Altice has been in prison since July 2015. She was convicted of having sex with three underage male students at Davis High.

Tuesday, she appeared before a parole hearing officer in hopes of being paroled.

“I placed myself in positions that I shouldn’t have, started rationalizing, started justifying,” Altice told her hearing officer.

She said these past four years in prison has made her a better person and won’t make the same mistakes again.

“I have found self-love and self-compassion again,” Altice said. “All of this has come within these walls. It can be very dark and very debilitating at times and you really have to have some good boundaries to make it in here.”

Altice admitted she didn’t set boundaries while teaching. She said she lacked confidence and self-esteem while teaching. Those weaknesses distorted her thinking.

“When a compliment was tossed in my direction, instead of smiling and saying ‘thank you,’ I should have put my foot down and said that was inappropriate,” Altice said. “The minute I accepted those compliments I should have gone to the administration myself and let them know I was having this issue.”

Altice said prison taught her to reach out for help, to open up and grasp at second chances.

She’s part of a prison program called Canines with a Cause. Inmates prepare dogs to become service animals for veterans suffering from PTSD.

Altice said it’s a way to give back to the community while helping her self-esteem.

“Those accomplishments are mine alone and I can continue to help veterans who have served our country,” she said.

But Altice said she hasn’t forgotten her mistakes in the classroom.

“I keep in mind the crimes that’ I’ve committed, the people that I’ve harmed and I don’t ever want to do that again,” Altice said. “That’s not the person I want to be. That’s not the person that I am.”

The parole officer, Angela Micklos, said her case will be reviewed by the entire Board of Pardons. The group will determine how much longer she should serve. According to her sentence, she could be released as early as next year or until 2045, the maximum time her sentence allows.

“They’ll make a just decision,” Micklos said.

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>What others are clicking on<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<