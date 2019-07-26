The Justice Files: Former police officer off to jail

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – A former police officer said “five minutes” cost him his career.

But the judge said his deviant sexual behavior happened long before those five minutes.

Last week, Aaron Rosen who once worked for Saratoga Springs police was ordered to spend 120 days for having unlawful sex with a minor.

Rosen resigned after the incident and maintained his innocence. But in

May, a jury found him guilty of the crime.

At his sentencing Rosen finally admitted guilt and apologized.

“My heart breaks for (victim) and his family,” he said prior to being sentenced. “I cry tears for (victim) over this. I want to apologize to **** and the *** family. It rests squarely on my shoulders.”

But prosecutors claimed Rosen showed no remorse at the outset, even professing his innocence on social media. Rosen called his actions bad judgement.

“I did not exercise good judgement that day,” he told the judge. “That five minutes of misjudgement caused this whole event.”

As an officer, Rosen was a resource officer at local high schools. But he said he never attempted to lure any student from the schools.

He said his experience of meeting strangers online should be a lesson for everyone. Rosen said bad things can happen with online dating.

“And that’s why I’m trying to get the word out,” he said. “I’m trying to raise awareness to people, to never agree to meet with a stranger in private.”

Judge James Brady suspended Rosen’s prison sentence for the third-degree felony. But he ordered Rosen to serve 120 days in the county jail.

Judge Brady told Rosen his lapse in judgement happened long ago.

“I don’t think we’re here today because of five minutes of bad decisions,” he said. “I don’t think that all of a sudden you found yourself at **** house and in five minutes, you and he engaged in conduct that should not have been engaged in. I think this is something that probably began sometime back.”

For Rosen’s safety he will serve his jail sentence in Juab County. He will also undergo sexual evaluations and serve three years on probation. Once he’s released from jail the judge ordered Rosen to wear a GPS monitor until next July. Rosen will also be placed on Utah’s sex offender registry.

