The Justice Files: Family victimized by runaway drivers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – They are a family scarred by runaway drivers.

It started in 2017 with the death of Michael Green. A year later, his aunt was critically injured when a car traveling the wrong way hit Tina Berry head-on.

“The charges in these cases, the punishment doesn’t necessarily fit the crime,” said Mykio Saracino, Green’s sister and Berry’s niece.

Green’s fate was sealed when the driver of a stolen vehicle headed his way.

It was January 2017 and police chased the driver reached speeds of over 100 miles an hour as he neared an intersection near 2700 South and State Street in South Salt Lake.

“The person who hit him ran a red light and T-boned him,” said Saracino.

It ripped Green’s car in half killing him instantly. His sister said Green was driving for Uber.

“He was just trying to make a little extra money throughout the holidays,” said the sister.

Kenneth Gray was charged with murder and for nearly two years his attorney continues to file motion after motion, even appealing a ruling to the Utah Supreme Court. At the time of his arrest, Gray admitted he was using meth when he stole the vehicle and tried to elude police. Saracino only wishes he would make that admission before a judge.

“I think it speaks volumes to his character,” said Saracino. “I think this is who he is.”

Last year, Green and Saracino’s aunt Tina Berry was hit by another driver going the wrong way.

The driver was being chased by police. Berry survived but Saracino said she has permanent injuries.

The driver, Caysee Rebolloso, plea-bargained and multiple charges of shooting a gun were dropped. But she was sent to prison for the crime.

Green’s family plans to be at every hearing for the man who allegedly murdered their brother.

“I think it’s important for my family to be a voice for my brother because he can’t be,” said Saracino. “My brother was amazing. He was a happy guy. He was a genuinely a good guy.”

Monday, Gray appeared in court to either accept a plea bargain or set a trial date. He chose the latter. His trial is set for February.

