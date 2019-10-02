The Justice Files: Charges dismissed when undocumented victim disappears

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Prosecutors thought they had a strong case against a man accused of sexual assault.

The accused, Stephen Strate, was due in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. Strate was charged last March for aggravated sexual assault and another count of aggravated assault.

But the hearing never took place because the Utah County attorney’s office dismissed the charges. The victim could not be found.

“We are no longer able to pursue the case because of her absence,” said Craig Johnson, Assistant Utah County Attorney.

Strate was getting a haircut at a Provo beauty salon when he allegedly forced a female hairstylist to a back room. Prosecutors claimed he found an area away from surveillance cameras.

According to charging documents, the “victim refused sexual advances.” But Strate allegedly used his “handgun and pointed it” at her private parts. Prosecutors claimed Strate then proceeded to sexually assault the woman.

“The victim had met with us and police and been cooperative,” said Johnson. “But lately, we’ve been able to find out she was facing deportation.”

Johnson said they had no choice but to dismiss the charges.

“Anytime we file a case we feel that in the probable cause that it occurred and that Mr. Strate committed it,” Johnson said.

Mayra Cedano with Comunidades Unidas understood why the woman disappeared. She said the administration is causing immigrants to think hard about reporting crimes.

“We believe it’s very unjust that someone has to choose between reporting a crime and their own safety,” said Cedano.

A spokesman for Provo police said any victims should not be afraid of their legal status when reporting a potential crime.

“We want the public to trust us,” said Sgt. Nisha King. “We want them to know that we are here. That’s what we do to serve our community.”

In this case, prosecutors helped the victim file a U-visa. If approved, a U-visa helps victims of crime to remain in the U.S. while helping law enforcement in the prosecution of the defendant.

Johnson said but the final decision rests with immigration officials with Homeland Security. He was unsure where the victim’s application stood.

As for Strate, Cedano said it’s unfortunate he was not prosecuted.

“Definitely, I am worried about that,” said Cedano. “But I am also worried about other survivors that are out there.”

The judge dismissed the case without prejudice meaning if the woman returns, prosecutors can re-file the case against Strate.

