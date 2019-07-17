The Justice Files: Anger after murder suspect set free

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – A murder suspect was released from jail after charges were not filed.

Monday was the deadline for the Salt Lake District Attorney to file charges against Cameron Lundgren. He was arrested in late June for the murder of Shaina Bigby.

At first, authorities were told it was a suicide. But after investigating the death they called it murder and Lundgren was taken into custody.

“There’s no way, no way, no way, you can ask anybody who knew my daughter, that she did this to herself,” said John Bigby, Shaina’s father.

May Breakwell was there that night waiting for her friend to come outside.

“Her and Cameron had just gotten into a physical fight,” recalled Breakwell. “And I had just broken up the fight and things seemed like they had calmed down but apparently they just got worse.”

The couple had a history of domestic violence. On her Facebook was a video showing her with a bloody and broken nose. It was in February and her family claimed Lundgren hit her. But she never pressed charges.

Her father said she always returned thinking they could work things out.

“I had a feeling,” her father said. “I had a feeling that something was going to happen.”

On June 26 it did. Now there’s more anger from her family and friends after Lundgren was released from jail Monday.

“I just don’t feel like the DA’s (District Attorney) office has done their due diligence,” said Bigby. “Something is missing here.”

Her friend, like many others, worry Lundgren may never be charged.

“Her family never got closure,” said Breakwell. “They may never. This is hard.”

Salt Lake’s District Attorney said they attempted to screen the case but prosecutors still has questions and wanted Unified Police to investigate further.

“They are continuing to investigate,” Gill said. “But under our system of justice, we can’t simply hold someone indefinitely. We’ve requested one continuance and after that, we have to release the person consistent with their constitutional rights.”

He said unless they address those issues, he can’t charge Lundgren with Bigby’s murder.

That’s little comfort to her father who just buried her daughter Saturday.

“My daughter was a beautiful soul,” he said. “I mean everybody loved her. She was just living life. She was just a 27-year-old girl that was having fun.”

Lundgren’s attorney said his client is innocent. Glen Thomas said Lundgren cooperated with police from the very beginning. He said Lundgren passed a polygraph test and claimed the evidence will show it was a suicide.

