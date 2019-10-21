The Justice Files: Alleged rape victim feels ’empowered’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – She is a rape survivor who never imagined there was a life after being attacked.

“I didn’t even know this guy,” said the young woman who wants to remain anonymous. “I was completely violated in the worst way possible.”

The guy is Dayton Racer who in 2018 was a wrestler for Utah Valley University. The school dismissed him after charges were filed.

According to charging documents, the two met at a music festival in Wasatch county. It happened nearly 18 months ago.

“It took a lot of courage for me to go to the hospital that day, to you know, to let that reality sink in,” she said.

In Wasatch County, Racer pleaded not guilty to the charges. Over the months, she got counseling and became emboldened. It came to a head at Racer’s preliminary hearing.

“I think for me, going to trial and having to testify and everything, it was an empowering moment for me honestly,” said the 21-year old. “I was so scared to have to look at him and see him.

A judge found enough evidence for Racer to stand trial.

But last week, Orem police arrested Racer on another rape charge. Monday, the Utah County attorney’s office filed a single count of rape. He made a brief appearance Monday afternoon in a Provo courtroom.

In these latest allegations, Racer’s accused of meeting a woman on a social media website and invited her to his home and police claimed he then sexually assaulted her. That doesn’t surprise the first victim.

“I found out things about his past,” she said. “He’s dangerous. He’s not a good guy. I’m just scared at what he could do to other people.”

She said what lies ahead for that victim will be challenging. But for her, time did heal her broken psyche.

“I’ve been able to be a stronger person every day you know,” she said. “Everyday I get stronger. I cope with things a little bit better.”

Last week, Racer’s attorney declined to comment on these latest charges. Racer remains in the Utah County jail and will return to court on Tuesday morning in American Fork.

