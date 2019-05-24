News

The Justice Files: A mother's pain

By:
Posted: May 23, 2019 / 05:37 PM MDT / Updated: May 23, 2019 / 10:26 PM MDT

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) - Bobbie Dodge panicked after getting a phone call.

It was September 22, 2007.  A friend of her son, Cody, called and said she needed to go to his house.

"She said there's been a homicide over at Cody's, 'you need to get over there,'" recalled Bobbie Dodge.  "And I just stopped everything."

She rushed to 5142 West Redflower Circle in West Valley.  Police were inside the house.

"They wouldn't let me go into his house," she said.  "It was all sealed off and all they could say to me was 'we're so sorry.' And I ... I went blank for a minute."
 
Her 26-year old son was lying on the living room floor.  He was dead from a gunshot.

"I just remember going over and cleaning up all the blood and taking out all his clothes and I blacked out like four times,"  Dodge said.

Her sister said she later went to the morgue and saw his body.
  
"He was shot in the head," said Carol Barruetabena. "It was a complete execution."

They were told no one else was in the house when Dodge was shot.

To date, police never told her about why this happened. His mother said her son's money, jewelry, and other property were found in the home.  Based on that, she didn't think it was a robbery.

"They (police) never gave me an answer," she said.  "To this day I never got an answer to that one."

Dodge's murder is listed on the cold case website of  West Valley police. From the outset, his mother said information has been scarce.

"Someone has to, has to come forward," the mother said.  "You can't hold everything in for the rest of your life. This has been going on for 11 years.  Eleven years is a long time to hold something in."

The Utah Cold Case Coalition is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and or conviction.

 

