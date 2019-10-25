The Justice Files: 82-year-old killer wants parole

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Larry Harmon wished he could have a do-over.

But that will never happen. In 1995, he shot and killed one man and wounded another when they came onto his property. Harmon claimed it was self-defense, but a jury didn’t agree. He was sentenced to life in prison.

But the Board of Pardons is now reconsidering his life sentence and Tuesday he appeared before a hearing officer to lay the groundwork for a possible release.

“I feel that I am a changed person,” the 82-year-old Harmon said. “What I’ve done in prison has helped me.”

Twenty-three years in prison can do that to a person. He said his life behind bars has given him time to reflect on his crime.

“I know that I am very, very sorry that it happened,” Harmon said. “I wish that I could have handled it differently.”

In 1995, two men, 27-year-old Douglas Greer and 21-year-old Raymond Thomas knocked on his cabin door in Millard County. They claimed their vehicle broke down, but Harmon told them to leave.

He said he started to have second thoughts about their departure and wanted to know their names. Harmon said he was the caretaker of several cabins in the area and there had been reports of burglaries.

When he approached them, Harmon still maintained they attacked him. He shot and killed Greer and wounded Thomas who took off.

“They wouldn’t answer me,” Harmon told the hearing officer. “And then they attempted to attack me. Like I said, I wish I would have handled it differently because that’s not my nature. That’s not the way I was brought up and so I’ve been sorry ever since.”

He was 57 years old at the time and said it was the first time he’d ever broken the law in his life.

“I’ve worked hard since I’ve been incarcerated, to better myself, to understand treating people with respect,” Harmon said.

He suffered a heart attack in 2016 and has many health problems.

“My health is failing me,” he said. “I really desire for my remaining few years to be able to do some of the things I wanted to do.”

Harmon said if he’s released from prison he’ll be more than happy to wear a GPS ankle monitor to track his whereabouts. That technology had to be explained to him because it wasn’t developed when he first walked into prison 23 years ago.

The Board of Pardons will make a decision on his possible release in the coming weeks.

MORE THE JUSTICE FILES: