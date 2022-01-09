The IUP Panel on the upcoming legislative session

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (ABC4) - Representing the Salt Lake Figure Club, three-time world champion figure skater Nathan Chen from Bountiful, Utah has broken the short program record, which was previously set by himself, at the U.S. Figure Skating National Championships.

During the event, the announcer touted Chen's incredible degree of skill, stating "When you think of sporting legends you think of names like Tom Brady, Michael Jordan. For our world, for our sport, Nathan Chen is our Jordan."