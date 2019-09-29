The IUP Panel on tax reform, impeachment and Climate Strike

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – State lawmakers are looking into ways to reform the tax system, and one of the options is to remove the education mandate for income taxes.
Is that a good way to balance out the funding coffers, or will it have a detrimental impact on education spending?
State Representative Carol Spackman Moss and former state Representative Holly Richardson weigh in on this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.
They also weigh in on impeachment proceedings and the recent Climate Strike.
