The IUP Panel on SLC protests, racial inequality and the race for governor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Protesters continued to gather in Utah’s capital city throughout the week to share their message.

That’s one of the topics we discuss this week with the Inside Utah Politics Panel.

Former state Representative Rebecca Chavez-Houck and Salt Lake Tribune columnist Michelle Quist share their assessment of the protests.

They also share their thoughts on racial inequality in Utah and the latest poll on the race for governor.

