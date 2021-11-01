The internet reacts to Facebook changing its name to Meta

On Thursday. Mark Zuckerberg announced his company would be changing its name to Meta to better reflect its goal of building out the metaverse. (Photo by Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images)

(ABC4) – The long-awaited new Facebook name has finally been revealed. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that Facebook will be changing its name to Meta.

The name change comes during a convenient time as Facebook, or “Meta” has been dealing with multiple lawsuits and allegations that include employee-turned-whistleblowers that have been revealing how the company’s algorithm has harmful consequences around the world.

The internet had a field day once Facebook announced the name change.

Twitter kicked off the party:

