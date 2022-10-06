UTAH (ABC4) – Christmas is less than 90 days away and that means it’s time to start brainstorming gift ideas and wish lists! Recently, The Toy Insider unveiled its “expert picks” for the best kids’ toys and gifts in their annual holiday gift guide.

Showcasing more than 360 toys, The Toy Insider’s guide includes “a trendy mix of tech upgrades, multi-generational play, food-inspired fun, and toys that encourage wellness.”

This year’s hottest 20 toys list caters to those anywhere from newborns to eight-year-olds and up, featuring goodies such as Barbie’s Dreamhouse and to Nintendo Switch Sports along with everything else in between.

For the more budget-conscious shoppers, the guide also includes budget-friendly options with more than 70% of the guide being under $50 and more than 125 gift options under $25. The Toy Insider also includes a list of the top 12 toys under $20.

“We’re already seeing inflation impacting the toy box. Getting your hands on hot toys this year means budgeting more dollars, plus shopping early to avoid the disappointment of a sold-out toy,” said Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer of the Toy Insider.

You can find the full holiday guide on the Toy Insider’s website by clicking here.