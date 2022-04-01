UTAH (ABC4) – Though not considered a national holiday, April Fools Day is celebrated annually on April 1 across the globe. The celebration serves as an excuse for pranksters to poke fun at friends and family, whether that means switching out the sugar for salt or covering the toilet seat with plastic wrap.

According to History.com, the exact origins of April Fools Day remains a mystery, though some speculate that its roots date back to 1582 when France made the switch from the Julian Calendar to the Gregorian calendar as requested by the Council of Trent in 1563. The former Julian Calendar ramped off the New Year with the spring equinox around April 1.

Pranks began popping up when individuals failed to recognize the new January New Year and continued to celebrate the coming year on April 1. It didn’t take long for this group to earn the nickname “April fools.”

Additionally, History.com links Ancient Rome to April Fools Day festivities. Hilaria, the Latin word for joyful, is a festival celebrated by the cult of Cybele at the end of March. The celebration, inspired by the Egyptian legend of Isis, Osiris, and Seth, involved costumes mocking citizens and magistrates.

Along with ties to Ancient Rome, April Fools Day is said to have correlations to the Vernal Equinox, the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. During this time, individuals believed that Mother Nature was teasing them with her ever-changing, unpredictable weather patterns.

By the 18th century, April Fools Day had gained ground throughout Europe. Scotland event set aside two days for the celebration. Day one was spent running phony errands while day two involved classic pranks like pinned “kick me” signs.

Today, individuals across the globe come together to pull pranks on one another, embracing the lighthearted history of April 1.