The happiest country in the world is…

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has relaxed physical distancing requirements for children in school, from 6 feet to 3 feet. The change in guidance, announced Friday, will allow more students to be inside classrooms. The recommendations come with a few caveats. Masks remain mandatory, and teachers and other adult school staff must still adhere to the 6 feet guidelines. The change comes amid a massive push to get kids back in the classroom, from lawmakers to parents.
Despite the challenges and uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic over the last year, Finland has maintained its status as the happiest country in the world. That's according to the 2021 World Happiness Report, which was released on Friday. Among the top 10 happiest countries, nine were European. Following Finland, in order, were Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Luxembourg, New Zealand and Austria.
It's time for all of that spring cleaning you typically do around the house, but one blogger says don't forget about cleaning for your mental health. Laura Wellington, founder of THREAD MB, says it should be done every spring and it just makes you feel better.