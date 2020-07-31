The gift of self-care and find your calm

Thank you LaVonne Wells Sandberg! The spiritual Teacher, Love Activist, and Global Speaker motivated us to find the power and gift of self-care. LaVonne says self-care is essential for creating inner peace, especially during these times of uncertainty. Here are her tips:

· Self-care is the key to creating calm and inner peace in your environment

· Stop avoiding…develop a true relationship with yourself

· Conscious sitting, breathing, and self-reflection is your superpower

· There are many tools you can use to assist in the self-care process and one of the main tools is breathing. Take time to be in your breath for 2 to 3 minutes at a time.

LaVonne is offering an in-depth self-care workshop via Zoom, at a special pricing of $49 for a limited time, for 11 viewers. The purpose of the number of participants is to create a safe, intimate, and personal experience.

Benefits from attending:

· Experience peace and more positive results in every area of life.

· Discovering self-care produces clarity and focus, especially during times of uncertainty.

· Develop an authentic relationship with themselves.

· Access their superpower of calm through sitting, breathing, and self-reflection.

· Develop tools and a system to implement daily in supporting their continual journey of self-discovery.

Website: lavonnewells.com

Facebook: @thespiritualteacher

Instagram: @thespiritualteacher