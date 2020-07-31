The gift of self-care and find your calm

Thank you LaVonne Wells Sandberg! The spiritual Teacher, Love Activist, and Global Speaker motivated us to find the power and gift of self-care. LaVonne says self-care is essential for creating inner peace, especially during these times of uncertainty. Here are her tips:
· Self-care is the key to creating calm and inner peace in your environment
· Stop avoiding…develop a true relationship with yourself
· Conscious sitting, breathing, and self-reflection is your superpower
· There are many tools you can use to assist in the self-care process and one of the main tools is breathing. Take time to be in your breath for 2 to 3 minutes at a time.
LaVonne is offering an in-depth self-care workshop via Zoom, at a special pricing of $49 for a limited time, for 11 viewers. The purpose of the number of participants is to create a safe, intimate, and personal experience.
Benefits from attending:
· Experience peace and more positive results in every area of life.
· Discovering self-care produces clarity and focus, especially during times of uncertainty.
· Develop an authentic relationship with themselves.
· Access their superpower of calm through sitting, breathing, and self-reflection.
· Develop tools and a system to implement daily in supporting their continual journey of self-discovery.
Website: lavonnewells.com
Facebook: @thespiritualteacher
Instagram: @thespiritualteacher