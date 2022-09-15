UTAH (ABC4) – This week, a group of Scottish golfers traveled to Utah as a continuation of the Friendship Cup golf event created by former Utah Governor Mike Leavitt and his brother, Mark.

Earlier this year, the Sand Hollow group from Utah participating in the program had the opportunity to travel to Scotland to go up against the St. Andrews crew on some of the most famous courses in the world. This week, it was the Scot’s turn to change locations.

Though the weather was harsh, everyone managed to have a great time.

At the end of the day, both representatives and the players agreed the Friendship Cup is not about the competition, but really the relationships that are formed.

For a closer look at the event and its participants, check out the video above.