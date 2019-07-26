The food stamp ‘loophole’ and its potential impact on Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – There are roughly 75,000 households or open cases of SNAP benefits in the state of Utah.

“That equates to about 175-174,000 individuals,” said Nate McDonald. McDonald is the Assistant Deputy Director of the Department of Workforce Services in Salt Lake City.

SNAP stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program more commonly known as food stamps.

“Changes that they’re wanting to make really only impact two of the eligibility requirements,” said McDonald. “That’s really based upon your household income and assets.”

Recently, the Trump Administration said it’s a “loophole” that’s allowing states to give benefits to people who shouldn’t qualify.

But, how would this change impact Utah?

“The proposed changes, for the most part, will have very little impact for those receiving SNAP benefits in the state of Utah,” said McDonald.

It’s primarily due to the way Utah’s eligibility process is set up.

“We have income, assets, expenses, your household composition, and also citizenship,” said McDonald.

Roughly, that’s about 1.8% of recipients that would be impacted.

“That are those who receive either emergency assistance or they also receive some type of diversion assistance,” said McDonald.

He advises what individuals in this group should do if this change is approved.

“All they would need to do if they are in need of SNAP benefits would just need to apply for that eligibility process.”

