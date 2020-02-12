The fight for missing and murdered indigenous women on Utah’s Capitol Hill

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Tribal communities shared personal and heart-wrenching stories of violence they or a loved one have endured, on Utah’s Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

“I was brutally gang-raped and never was able to have justice for that,” one woman testified.

“Two men forced her out of the business establishment and took her out of the parking lot and took her to a place where she couldn’t be seen and they raped her,” Yolanda Francisco-Nez, Executive Director of Restoring Ancestral Winds, shared. She told lawmakers a short story about the brutality she experienced.

The stories were shared in order to make Utah lawmakers aware of what advocates say is a “growing problem” and “epidemic” in the state; murdered and missing indigenous women.

According to the Urban Health Institute, Utah ranks as the eighth highest state in the nation for missing and murdered indigenous women cases.

With that statistic in mind, advocates want lawmakers to pass House Bill 116 this legislative session.

The legislation would create a task force to examine the issue.

“There is no question in my mind that this task force is essential,” Francisco-Nez told ABC4 News. “What we have found is the lack of data, the lack of data classifying race and the lack of data regarding how are these women going missing in the first place.”

The House Committee voted 8-1 in favor of the bill. The bill, sponsored by Representative Angela Romero, now heads to the House for consideration.

