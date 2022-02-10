The emoji controversy: which skin tone should I use?

UTAH (ABC4) – As people, whether we’re sharing good news, venting to a friend, or saying goodnight, the majority of us rely on texting to reach one another when face-to-face communication isn’t an option.

Throughout the decades, we’ve normalized things like text slang and emoticons to enhance our messages and make texting more casual. However, a study from 2018 conducted by the University of Edinburgh suggests that many of us may be misusing emojis.

As of recently, many individuals have developed strong opinions on the use of “modified” emojis, or the little icons that come in an array of skin tones.

In an article, National Public Radio (NPR) spoke with Heath Racela who identifies as three-quarters white and one-quarter Filipino. When texting, he shared that he opts for the yellow-toned emoji which many have dubbed the “Simpsons skin tone.” When asked why Racela explained he feels the yellow emoji doesn’t represent any specific ethnicity or color.

“I present as very pale, very light-skinned. And if I use the white emoji, I feel like I’m betraying the part of myself that’s Filipino,” Racela, of Littleton, Mass., told NPR. “But if I use a darker color emoji, which maybe more closely matches what I see when I look at my whole family, it’s not what the world sees, and people tend to judge that.”

The study in reference challenges Racela’s opinion that a yellow-toned emoji is a neutral option. According to NPR, one of the study’s researchers, Andrew McGill, found that many Caucasian individuals more often use yellow-toned emojis rather than light-toned emojis to avoid asserting their privilege in a text, or to take advantage of something that was made to represent diversity.

However, these texters may just be taking the same route as Racela by avoiding acknowledging the different ways their message could be interpreted.

In contrast, Zara Rahman, a researcher and writer in Berlin, shared with NPR her idea that skin tone emojis are controversial because they force white people to confront their race as people of color often have to do.

“One friend who is white told me that it was because he felt that white people were overrepresented in the space that he was using the (dark) emoji, so he wanted to kind of try and even the playing field,” Rahman told NPR. “For me, it does signal a kind of a lack of awareness of your white privilege in many ways.”

Rahman additionally discussed how the modified emojis gave white people an option to make their race explicit when there was a default in society to associate witness with being raceless.

NPR referred to Rahman’s opinion on emoji use as an opportunity to think about how people want to represent their identities.

“I think it’s more one of those places where we just have to think about who we are and how we want to represent our identities,” she said. “And maybe it does change depending on the season; depending on the context.”