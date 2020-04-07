The Division of Wildlife Resources is requesting information about deer illegally shot and left to waste in Wayne County

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced that a monetary reward may be given to anyone with information about individuals who illegally shot deer and left the bodies in multiple locations throughout Wayne County.

DWR officers are asking the public’s help to protect deer in the area. Anyone with information can call the UTIP Hotline at 1-800-662-3337 or submit a report online. Those who submit information can request confidentiality.

On December 9, 2019, DWR conservation officers were informed that occupants in a truck were seen shooting deer in a field near foothill drive in Wayne County. Upon inspecting the field, officers found six deer: two bucks, and four does that had been shot and left behind. The deer had been shot between November 23 and 24.

On March 28, a DWR officer found two deer which had been shot and left to waste near the junction of Teasdale Road and Birch Creek Road in Wayne County. The deer had been killed between March 23 and 28.

