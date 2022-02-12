The cinematic Easter eggs that went unnoticed in some of the greatest movies of all time

(ABC4) – To the average American, an Easter egg is nothing more than a springtime treat. And while there’s no denying the satisfaction of scoring a few holiday goodies, the alternative is just as exciting.

Movie lovers across the nation have dubbed those sneaky pop-culture references filmmakers slip into their productions as “cinematic Easter eggs”.

An article published by Collider emphasized some of the most obscure and unnoticed cinematic Easter eggs that were hidden in some of the greatest movies of all time.

Toy Story: To start, who would have guessed that the makers of the ‘Toy Story Trilogy’ would feature Stephen King’s ‘The Shining’ in their lighthearted sequel? A nod to ‘The Shining’ appeared in the first movie where the carpet in Sid’s house is identical to that from the Overlook Hotel.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier: It’s no secret that Samuel L. Jackson had made a name for himself long before the premiere of ‘Captain America’ when he starred as Jules Winnfield in ‘Pulp Fiction’. So, it only makes sense that the actor attributes his role of Nick Fury to the one that made him a legend. At the end of ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’, Nick Fury stands in front of his gravestone which is labeled with the same quote from Ezekiel 25:17 that Jackson recites right before he shoots a man in ‘Pulp Fiction’.

Fight Club: It only takes one screening of ‘Fight Club’ to understand that the movie is a representation of consumerism. So what better way to foreshadow America’s ever-expanding consumption of goods than by adding a Starbucks logo to nearly every scene of the movie? That’s right, if you watch closely you’ll notice the brand’s coffee mugs more often than not.

The Godfather: Filmmakers have proven to be masters of metaphors and symbolism, and Francis Ford Coppola did not fall short in his making of ‘The Godfather’. The visionary used oranges to indicate that someone was nearing death. Whether the character is seen picking the fruit off of a tree or sipping on a cocktail garnished with an orange peel, just know they’re due to meet an untimely end.

Frozen: One of the more obvious Easter eggs can be found in ‘Frozen’. When the castle gates open for the first time prior to Elsa’s crowning, Rapunzle and Eugine from ‘Tangled’ are among the first guests to make their way inside.

Hercules: Though we’re well aware lions are incapable of time travel, Scar from ‘The Lion King’ still managed a feature in ‘Hercules’. After finding fame as a hero in his city, Hercules can be seen posing for a sculpture. If you look closely you’ll find that the fur he’s wearing draped over his shoulders is none other than Scar himself.

E.T.: If you’re unfamiliar, to grasp this egg it’s important to note that the creators of ‘Star Wars’ and ‘E.T.’, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, are close friends. However, ‘E.T.’ was the first film that featured a crossover of their characters. Yoda first makes an appearance in the form of a Halloween costume when Elliot and E.T. are trick-or-treating. Additional characters can be seen as toys scattered throughout Elliot’s room.

Cinematic Easter eggs make movie-watching that much more enjoyable. Now, with more familiarization, the hidden gems will surface as we continue to view, stream, and enjoy.

