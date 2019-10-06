The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wraps up its last session of the 189th General Conference

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wrapped up its last session on Sunday for the weekend’s General Conference.

It ended with Church President Russell M. Nelson teasing big changes coming in 6 months. ABC4’s Brian Carlson explains what the President said.

“At the very end of the Sunday afternoon session, President Nelson said next year the church is celebrating the 200th anniversary of the what’s church calls the First Vision where Church Founder Joseph Smith saw God & Jesus Christ. To celebrate he said the next General Conference will be quote: “Not only memorable but unforgettable.” For people who came it capped off the end of inspirational conference,” said Carlson.

“True disciples of Jesus Christ love God and His children without expectation of something in return,” said Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

The Sunday sessions of General Conference attracted members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from all reaches of the world, including South Korea & French Polynesia.

“It’s worth it, it’s worth it,” said Heimano, visiting from French Polynesia.

They came to the Church’s Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake seeking inspiration to strengthen their belief.

“The opening by Elder Holland was wonderful. Christ is the center of our lives. He should be all the time,” said Gabriel Gargeano, church member.

And to hear their beloved Prophet, Church President Russell M. Nelson, who right at the very end of Sunday’s session said next year the church is celebrating a special anniversary, and that means a big change to the next General Conference.

“General conference next April will be different from any previous conference. In the next six months, I hope that every member and every family will prepare for a unique conference that will commemorate the very foundations of the restored gospel,” said Russell M. Nelson, Church President. President Nelson didn’t say what those changes will be, but now everyone has 6 months to speculate.

What others are clicking on: