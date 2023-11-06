SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement Monday regarding the conflict in the Middle East.

In the statement, the church said that in line with its aim to provide humanitarian assistance around the world, including areas of conflict, it is collaborating with multiple international relief agencies in Gaza and Israel.

The church said it is devoting significant financial resources for critical medical and mental health care, among other needs, to help alleviate suffering.

Read the full statement here:

The church has a long history of humanitarian aid — its 2022 annual report on Caring For Those In Need included more than $1 billion in expenditures, 6.3 million hours volunteered, and 3,692 humanitarian projects in 190 countries and territories.

The more than $1 billion in expenditures reportedly went toward fast-offering assistance, humanitarian aid, goods distributed from bishop’s storehouses and Deseret Industries stores, operations such as Family Services counseling, employment centers, farms, and food-processing facilities.

According to the First Presidency in the report, as Christ’s Church, the faith is “simply doing what the Savior of the world would do.”