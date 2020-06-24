The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announce Orem Temple groundbreaking date

Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the groundbreaking dates for the Orem Utah Temple Wednesday.

According to church officials, the ceremony will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020.

Elder Craig C. Christensen, Utah Area President will preside at the event. Attendance will be by invitation only. With the current COVID-19 restrictions, a video recording of the groundbreaking ceremony will be made available to watch.

The Orem Utah Temple will be a three-story building and roughly 70,000 square feet, located on 16-acres at approximately 1471 South Geneva Road, west of Interstate 15 and south of University Parkway.