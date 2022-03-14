UTAH (ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has donated $4 million to aid Ukrainian refugees displaced by the war in Europe.

Church officials have given $2 million each to both the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the World Food Programme (WFP).

Officials say the donation will help around 40,000 displaced families. The funds will be used to provide relief items such as blankets, solar lanterns, tents and shelters.

People fleeing Ukraine arrive at the Slovakian border. (Courtesy of UNHCR)

Refugees at the Krakovets Polish border crossing on March 4, 2022. (Courtesy of WFP/Marco Frattini)

Families from Ukraine seek safety in Hungary. (Courtesy of UNHCR)

Refugees at the border between Moldova and Ukraine. (Courtesy of UNHCR)

The Hala Kijowska Reception Center in Poland on March 8, 2022. (Courtesy of WFP/Marco Frattini)

The Medyka Polish border crossing and reception center. (Courtesy of UNHCR)

“This is going to go to those in need on the ground in Ukraine and neighboring countries right away,” said Lacey Stone, USA for UNHCR’s director of private sector engagement and partnerships. “Latter-day Saint Charities has been providing relief and comfort to refugees for decades. And we just want to say how grateful and appreciative we are.”

The Church of Jesus Christ and UNHCR have worked together since 1991. The donation towards the World Food Programme (WFP) will provide food for around 11,000 people for four months, officials say.

WFP aims to reach over three million people inside Ukraine and is working alongside UNHCR to assist the 2.5 million people who have fled the country.

WFP says they have teams on the ground initiating emergency telecommunications and logistics on behalf of the United Nations.

“As the world watches the heartbreaking events in Ukraine unfold, I am still able to find moments of hope because dedicated organizations like Latter-day Saint Charities chose to step up and support refugees during their greatest time of need,” said Anne-Marie Grey, CEO of USA for UNHCR. “This emergency gift ensures that families fleeing the horrific violence in Ukraine will continue to receive the care and shelter they need after harrowing journeys. This gift is so much more than just a fleece blanket or warm place to sleep for a refugee family. It shows families fleeing that there is still a compassionate global community ready to help.”