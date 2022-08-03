UTAH (ABC4) – As we embark on the new month, we prepare for summer to come to a close, as it does annually on August 31. With this in anticipation, we’re prompted to think about how we can best maximize the last few days we have left of summer. To help, ABC4 has compiled the best August activities in Utah.

Oktoberfest at Snowbird

This year, Snowbird will hold its 50th Anniversary Oktoberfest from August 13 through October 16. The family-friendly celebration will feature endless activities, food, and over 50 varieties of beer, including everything from traditional German-style beers to local craft brews.

The event, free-of charge, will run from noon to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday along with Labor Day. According to representatives, this is one of the biggest festivals in the state. Snowbird held its debut Oktoberfest back in 1972, one year after the resort opened.

The origins of Oktoberfest reportedly date back to the 19th-century in Bavaria when King Ludwig ordered a state fair in Munich to commemorate his autumn marriage.

Courtesy of Snowbird Mountain Resort

Courtesy of Snowbird Mountain Resort

Utah Beer Festival

A two-day weekend event running from August 20th through the 21st, Utah Beer Festival is a can’t-miss summer activity. According to representatives, this boozy opportunity will feature over 50 local, regional, and international options of both beer and cider. Beer Fest will take place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Gateway located at 12 South Rio Grande Street in Salt Lake City.

Tickets for the 2022 Utah Beer Festival are on sale now at UtahBeerFestival.com. All tickets include a beer punch pass and a five-ounce sampling mug. Tickets range from $25 to $150 depending on the package you select.

Courtesy of Utah Beer Festival

Celebrate the National Park Service (NPS) 106th Birthday

Mark your calendar for August 25th, as the National Park Service will be turning 106!

According to the NPS, national parks across the country will be hosting in-park programs and virtual experiences in celebration of the special day.

The national parks in and around Utah include:

Bryce Canyon National Park (Courtesy of National Park Service)

Grand Teton National Park (Courtesy of National Park Service)

Arches National Park (Courtesy of National Park Service)

Embrace County Fair Season

The month of August is nationally recognized as County Fair Season. Though there are several throughout the state, such as the Summit County Fair and the Millard County Fair, the Utah County Fair will be the biggest of 2022.

Located at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds at 475 South Main Street, the event will run from August 4th through August 6th. Thursday night’s main event will be a free Western Night Rodeo, while Friday night’s main event will be a ticketed Monster Trucks show, and Saturday night’s main event will be a ticketed Demolition Derby. Tickets for the fair’s main events are on sale now at UtahCountyFair.org. The fair will additionally feature a list of free events like a car show, a LEGO display, and stage performances.

Be sure to come hungry, as the fair’s food vendors will have every cuisine covered from pizza and barbeque to crepes and edible cookie dough. Art vendors will be present at the fair as well, sellings goods like paintings, pots, and wood pieces.

Western Night Rodeo (Courtesy of Utah County Fair)

Monster Trucks (Courtesy of Utah County Fair)

Farmers Markets

Running throughout the entire month of August, the Downtown Farmers Market and the Liberty Park Farmers Market are two local favorites. The Downtown Market is held every Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Pioneer Park from June 4 through October 22, while the Liberty Park Market is held every Thursday 4 p.m. to dusk from June 16 through September 26.

According to representatives, these markets “exist to strengthen and support small local farms and businesses as they bring their products directly to the public.” Both markets feature a vast array of food and art vendors as well as both food and beverage trucks.