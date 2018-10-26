The battle of opioid addiction for men and women in uniform

News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4 News)- Opioid addiction is not just a civilian problem.  Men and women in uniform are victims of the opioid epidemic, as well.  This week the President signed a new law designed to help end the opioid National Health Crisis. 

Trump’s signature on the “Support For Patients And Communities Act” provides much-needed ammunition to battle the opioid epidemic.

The new law will spend billions on new federal programs including increased support for military veterans and those on the front lines.  

North Carolina Congressman Richard Hudson says prevention is a critical step toward helping opioid addicted service members and veterans.

“Particularly in DOD hospitals and the VA. We’ve had big problems in the VA where in the past opioids were overprescribed,’” said Hudson.

Addiction is a very complicated issue. It’s going to take a comprehensive approach.

The Support Act is one of many ways federal leaders plan to combat the crisis. The Department of Veterans Affairs boosted its efforts to limit opioid prescriptions and use alternatives for pain relief.

Hudson says there are efforts underway to also improve access to treatment.

“A lot of cases like in Fayetteville we are contracting out to private treatment facilities to try to get the beds we need to our veterans,” he said.

Lawmakers say the fight isn’t over but they are committed to making sure those who served our country have the resources they need.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

War Dogs Sweeps 300×250

Latest News Videos

Flight diverted after woman says she was groped

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flight diverted after woman says she was groped"

Man uses battle ax to fend off home invader

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man uses battle ax to fend off home invader"

Kindergartner surprised by returning Military dad

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kindergartner surprised by returning Military dad"

Woman damages hand sewing dresses for young girls in need, has no plans of stopping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman damages hand sewing dresses for young girls in need, has no plans of stopping"

Officials awaiting funding for device that could save officer's lives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials awaiting funding for device that could save officer's lives"

New suicide prevention bill hits home for one Lehi mother

Thumbnail for the video titled "New suicide prevention bill hits home for one Lehi mother"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories