‘The Bachelor Live on Stage’ coming to SLC’s Eccles Theater

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fans of “The Bachelor” are in for a fun, flirtatious evening as members of the show are set to visit Salt Lake City in the premiere of “The Bachelor Live On Stage” at the Eccles Theater on May 1.

“The Bachelor Live On Stage” is an interactive production where fans are given the full experience of what a night is like at the mansion.

James Bonsall (season 17), Rick Leach (season 18), Connor Brennan (season 17), Ivan Hall (season 16), Justin Glaze (season 17), Andrew Spencer (season 17), and Rodney Mathews (season 18) will compete for the show’s iconic last rose.

Dress like a contestant as local women will be invited to take part in the drama that unfolds on stage. “Group date” challenges will take place live, giving the men of “The Bachelor” a chance to better know the women. The audience will ask questions, make suggestions, cheer on participants, and decide who receives the last rose.

The ultimate fan experience will be hosted by “The Bachelorette” alum Becca Kufrin who was most recently seen on season seven of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

“These seven incredible guys will get to experience the excitement that each limo entrance, date and rose ceremony brings,” says Kufrin. “They’ll be my right-hand men in providing the audience with a night they won’t forget – full of fun, flirting, and true immersion into a season of the Bachelor/Bachelorette. It’s a chance for Bachelor Nation to get up close and personal with the beloved show for an interactive evening of laughter & games.”

To purchase tickets, click here.