COVID-19 cases cause Pleasant Grove High School to move to a modified schedule

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Alpine School District released a statement reporting a total of 67 active positive cases, throughout 91 schools and six general district office facilities. The Alpine District serves communities in 14 cities. It also said Pleasant Grove High School will be moving to a modified schedule.

Of the 67 cases, 41 are students and 26 are employees. There are 81,493 students, with 76,000 attending schools along with 8,400 employees.

The release says that last week only students were reported. This week, employees are included.

Then states, “When we are informed of areas seeing clusters of caseloads, we meet to discuss the identified area and determine what actions need to be taken, and to whom communications should be generated. In today’s conversation, one city has been identified as a high impact area, Pleasant Grove. We are coordinating efforts between Pleasant Grove City, the Utah County Health Department, and Pleasant Grove High School. Pleasant Grove High School will be moving their instructional model to a modified schedule beginning Thursday, September 3rd. All UHSAA events will take place as currently scheduled. PGHS will continue to reinforce and mandate the wearing of face masks, social distancing, and limiting spectator participation.”

Part of Alpine’s plans is to track and tabulate numbers at individual schools. The release states the district cannot control what happens outside the school day, in the community and in homes.

Pleasant Grove has been named in having a spike, and the district plans a united effort to the area with stopping the COVID-19 transmission. The release says, “It will take all of us working together to social distance whenever possible, wear masks, and wash hands frequently.”

The Utah Department of Heath will provide the residents of Pleasant Grove a free COVID-19 mobile testing center set up at the Pleasant Grove City outdoor pool parking lot. The Utah Department of Health will provide the free testing service:● Wednesday, September 2, from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm

Wednesday, September 2, from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm

Thursday, September 3, from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm

The Utah Health Department asks that community members ​pre-register​ but it is not necessary. Pre-registration will help with testing efficiency efforts. As a reminder, no children under 18 are allowed to participate without a parent.