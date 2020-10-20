The advantages of choosing 100% human hair wigs

Finding a wig doesn’t have to be overwhelming. If you are losing your hair due to a medical condition or if you simply want a new look, Head Covers by Joni is here to help. Today, Haleigh talked about the benefits of human hair wigs.

Human hair wigs are recommended for women who have experience wearing wigs and enjoy the styling versatility they allow. Human hair wigs provide a highly natural look and a silky feel and typically come in a basic style. Most real hair wigs are professionally styled or trimmed to give the exact look required. Human hair wigs have versatility and can be washed and heat-styled just like your old hair. They’ll also last several more years than a synthetic wig.

If you have always wanted a different hairstyle or color, there couldn’t be a better time to experiment. Have you always wanted to be a redhead? Or maybe you always wished your straight hair had curls. With wigs, the options are limitless. At Head Cover by Joni, they have every style and color you could possibly think of and their expert stylists are more than willing to help you out.

Real human hair wigs can be curled, straightened, and blown dry with heat tools, and real human hair wigs can be custom cut or colored–just like your own hair. Visit Head Covers by Joni now!



