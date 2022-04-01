(ABC4) – The National Archives and Records Administration just released millions of digital images and information filled out from the 1950 census this Friday.

A new website is being created today, where people can find all this new information.

Back in 1952 the Census Bureau and National Archives agreed that personal information filled out from a census cannot be released until at least 72 years after the census.

For Utah genealogists this is a goldmine which will allow this information to be uploaded to popular websites like FamilySearch and Ancestry. Many are excited to see names of family and friends who they knew were alive when the census was taken.

The 1950 census archives can be viewed here.