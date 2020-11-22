Thanksgiving Heroes volunteer and put together 2500 meals

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Nobody should go without a Thanksgiving meal. That’s the mission of a group called Thanksgiving Heroes.

Today folks lined up to get a little help and love in advance of turkey day.

Those who benefit from the food have been nominated and vetted. From teachers to first responders, to even churches, the organizer told ABC4 News, he is absolutely amazed at all the folks who took time out of their busy lives to volunteer. Especially during a pandemic.

This year they will feed 2500 families, reaching some 12 thousand people.

“We’re very polarized as a culture. I feel like we’re very isolated as a culture.” Rob Adams from the heroes said, “If you have a chance to serve someone, to think about someone other than yourself you should take advantage of that opportunity. Especially this time of year, with the holidays coming on. If you have the ability, you should serve somebody. You should get out of your own head and go serve other people.”

The food is all purchased from the charity. To ensure high-quality food, they used donated money to get it.