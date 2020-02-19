Terminal 1 security checkpoints reopen after brief closure Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) The Terminal 1 security screening checkpoints reopened after brief closure Wednesday.
Salt Lake City International Airport officials said the checkpoints were closed to a leak in the ceiling over Terminal 1.
All passengers were forced to used Terminal 2 for security screening. This included passengers flying out on Alaska, American, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest, and United airlines.
Airport officials announced the Terminal 1checkpoints were re-opened around 3:45 p.m.
