Terminal 1 security checkpoints reopen after brief closure Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) The Terminal 1 security screening checkpoints reopened after brief closure Wednesday.

Salt Lake City International Airport officials said the checkpoints were closed to a leak in the ceiling over Terminal 1.

All passengers were forced to used Terminal 2 for security screening. This included passengers flying out on Alaska, American, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest, and United airlines.

Airport officials announced the Terminal 1checkpoints were re-opened around 3:45 p.m.

The security check point in Terminal 1 has reopened. Thanks to everyone for their patience and our apologies for the inconvenience. — SaltLakeCityAirport (@slcairport) February 19, 2020

