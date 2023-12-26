SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A weak system sliding through northern Utah on Tuesday brought clouds and a few light snow showers, if not just flurries, to the area.

The overall weather pattern remains fairly quiet throughout the work week. With the high pressure that is building in, it will allow for a slight warming trend, despite temperatures staying cold.

A few more weak systems are expected to graze the region, with the next coming Thursday. These systems look to provide a slight chance of precipitation to the Beehive State.

The storms won’t pack the moisture, but they should help keep haze in the valleys at lower levels. They could also bring a few light snow showers to our mountain areas with a few flurries in the valleys.

Otherwise, dry weather is expected to continue throughout much of the week.

With Utah's 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer!