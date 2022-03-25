SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Plan your excursions to Salt Lake City temple carefully.

Due to the ongoing renovation on Temple Square, the Main Street Plaza connecting North Temple and South Temple will be closing on April 11 and remain closed until fall 2023.

Crews will be closing this section to:

Inspect and repair the plaza deck

Update the waterproofing system

Refurbish the north and south entry fountains

Install a larger reflecting pool

Refresh the landscape design to integrate the Main Street Plaza with the Church Office Building Plaza and Salt Lake Temple grounds

The main renovation work on the Salt Lake Temple has continued.

The area where the North Visitors’ Center was previously located is now being refilled with soil to build up a level surface for future construction of additional restrooms. These restrooms will help support events that take place in the Tabernacle and Assembly Hall.

Early March saw a fourth concrete pour that finished the bottom floor of the North Temple addition. This new footing is 42 inches thick and heavily reinforced with steel. The construction of shear walls and columns to support upper floors has also begun.

Outside the Church Office Building Plaza, snow melt conduits are being placed underneath future concrete walkways.

The Church’s full press release can be found here.