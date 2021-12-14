Temple Square provides update on renovations, completion date extended

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Renovation updates on Temple Square have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

As of December 2021, the project completion date has been extended. The Salt Lake Temple has been closed to the public for massive renovations since December 2019. The Church Office Building plaza closed in February 2021 for an upgrade as well.

So far, the North Visitor’s Center has been demolished and will be transformed into a garden space with Temple views. This area is on track to be completed in January 2022.

Concrete is currently being laid along with vertical drilling taking place inside the temple’s tower and wall columns.

The Christus statue replica has been removed for preservation and will be reinstalled on Temple Square when renovations are completed.

“The seismic strengthening of the Salt Lake Temple and the extensive remodel of the Temple and surrounding area are sacred and significant undertakings,” says a statement by the First Presidency. “As the project has progressed, we have learned a great deal about the condition of the temple and its surroundings. The work is truly remarkable and is being guided by the First Presidency. Inspired modifications and additions to the project and scope have been made so the temple and Temple Square can serve many generations yet to come. It is anticipated that the temple and its surroundings will be completed in 2025. We look forward to welcoming the world at that time to visit, tour and learn about this sacred temple and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”