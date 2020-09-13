Teens injured after crash on- I-15 near Parrish Lane in Centerville

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A couple of teens sustained injuries after a crash early Sunday.

At 12:51 am on Sunday Troopers in Davis County were dispatched to a crash on I-15 northbound near Parrish Lane in Centerville.

Utah Highway Patrol Troopers say the driver of a Ford passenger car left the roadway to the right. There was also a red Audi passenger car that was stopped on the shoulder of the road.

The driver of the Ford reportedly rear-ended the Audi on the shoulder.

All those involved in the crash were teenagers and troopers say they were transported from the scene to the hospital by ambulance or by their parents.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Troopers are looking into fatigue as a contributing factor for the crash.

