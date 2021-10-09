Teenager arrested for arson and vandalism of Latter-day Saint church

SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – Police have arrested a 16-year-old for setting a Latter-day Saint church on fire on Saturday.

At 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested a suspect responsible for the damage and he was booked into a juvenile detention facility. The suspect is not being identified at the time because he is a minor.

Syracuse Fire Department responded to an early morning fire alarm at a Latter-day Saint Church located at 1112 South 1525 West.

Fire crews responded at approximately 1:00 a.m. When they entered the building, they found it filled with smoke and discovered the sprinkler system had extinguished the fire.

They also observed extensive water and property damage throughout the building caused by the fire. The fire department also saw several intentional acts of vandalism inside the building.

The fire is being investigated as an act of arson. Syracuse Police Department, Syracuse Fire Department, Davis County Sheriff’s Crime Lab, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are working together to investigate the arson and vandalism.