Teen shot, multiple detained after hotel party in West Valley

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A teenager was sent to the hospital with two gunshot wounds after a party held at the Extended Stay America Hotel in West Valley.

Lt. Jeff Conver with the West Valley Police Department said at 3:30 a.m. they received a call of shots fired at the Extended-Stay America hotel.

When police arrived, they saw 45 people trying to leave the party. Some became rowdy and belligerent with police prompting officers on the scene to ask for additional help.

While on the scene, Lt. Conver says they found out that the teen victim had arrived at the hospital with 2 gunshot wounds. Police believe he was transported by someone at the party.

The teen victim is in stable condition and police believe he is going to survive.

Four people were arrested but Lt. Conver emphasized that those arrested weren’t involved in the shooting. The people arrested who were arrested were those who tried to incite a riot, according to Lt. Conver.

Detectives are still looking for suspects in the incident.