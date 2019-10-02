Teen shot in the face in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4 News) – An 18-year-old is recovering in the hospital after being accidentally shot in the face in South Salt Lake Tuesday night.

It happened at the Mountain Shadows Apartments.

Police tell ABC4 News that the teen and his friend were playing with the gun when it accidentally went off.

Police responded and took the teen to the hospital, who is in stable condition.

The teen’s friend and others who were nearby are cooperating with South Salt Lake Police.

