Teen found dead at Lake Powell from presumed drowning

PAGE, Arizona (ABC4 News) – A 15-year-old boy was found dead after a presumed drowning at Swim Beach on Lake Powell Friday.

The National Park Service Dispatch at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area said it received a report of a missing person and presumed drowning at 12:30 p.m.

The Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Dive Team recovered the body of the teen who they said was from Page, Arizona.

Officials said the teen was at Swim beach with a group from Page High School.

The teen was reportedly pronounced deceased at the scene by the Kane County Medical Investigator and transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office in Salt Lake City for an autopsy.

The name of the teen has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as it becomes available.

