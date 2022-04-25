(ABC4) – Elon Musk, the world’s richest man according to Forbes, has now been in talks of buying Twitter in its entirety.

What started as Musk becoming one of the largest shareholders in the company has now turned into a billion-dollar deal to buy the social media platform outright. With a $43 billion dollar offer on the table, what could this mean for Twitter if the deal went through?

Musk has Tweeted frequently about what he would like to change about Twitter. Some of these have included:

An edit button

Musk tweeted in 2019, “Where’s the edit function when you really need it!?” Musk recently put up a poll asking his followers whether they would want an edit button. 74% of respondents voted yes.

Twitter has since confirmed that they are working on an edit button. Saying in a Tweet “Yes, we have been working on an edit feature since last year! No, we did not get the idea from a poll.”

Long-form tweets

Musk has frequently Tweeted about the suggestion of adding long-form tweets.

Twitter currently has a 280-character limit. Those who want to go over the limit must create a series of posts in a thread.

Spambots

Musk tweeted this month, “if our twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying!”

Musk plans to eradicate this problem by using an authentication system to separate real humans from bots.

Open-source algorithm

It has been long speculated that Twitter is biased in the Tweets they show their users.

Musk plans to have a more open algorithm that would publicly make available the calculus that determines what appears on a person’s Twitter feed.

Free Speech

Musk believes that Twitter should not regulate content beyond what is required by the laws of the countries it operates in.

While these are all great ideas to implement, there are still laws that will regulate these types of implementations. Twitter would still be required to have a board of directors since it is a public company.

The Board of Directors serves similarly to Congress in order to perform checks and balances of the company. Musk plans to take the company private if the deal goes through, so the board of directors may be dissolved.

To say Twitter should allow all free speech is also tricky. Free speech can be anything from spam, pornography or hate speech. If Musk were to buy Twitter outright, he would have to manage the balance of free speech and censorship.

Musk said in a speech, “If it’s a gray area, I would say let the Tweet exist. In a case where there’s perhaps a lot of controversy, you don’t necessarily promote that Tweet. I’m not saying I have all the answers here, but I do think we want to be very reluctant to delete things, and just be very cautious with permanent bans — timeouts, I think, are better.”

Twitter share prices have continued to rise since Musk announced his plan to buy the company. Stocks are currently at $51.61 a share. Twitter has not announced if they have declined or accepted Musk’s deal but it could be announced soon.