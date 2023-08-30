SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — If you’re a commuter, chances are you’re already very familiar with the Utah Department of Transportation’s live traffic map, but a recent tech upgrade, launched this week, may give drivers even more options.

The new map appears to have strong integration with Google Maps and Google Street View, and uses that layout to show current areas of traffic congestion statewide, not unlike the previous version. However, the new layout does give users the ability to customize how they use the map, if they sign up for a free account.

While creating an account on UDOT’s website is not mandatory for use, the website explains that free accounts do allow you to set up personalized traffic alerts to be sent to your devices.

Other new features include the creation and saving of customized routes, including views of UDOT’s statewide camera system. Like the previous version, the new map allows users to add “layers” to the map, showing the location of road incidents, construction, weather-related conditions, snow plows, speed signs, traffic cameras, and even weather layers.

The map also includes a toggle to search for the fastest routes in both private transportation options and public transport options like trains or buses.

“The upgraded UDOT Traffic website and app will do an even better job of helping everyone stay informed about conditions on our highways and travel safely to their destination,” said Troy Peterson, UDOT Director of Operations. “We’re always working to create a safer and more efficient transportation system, and these improved tools are an important part of that effort.”

The same changes to the web version of the map also apply to UDOT’s traffic app. Users will need to make sure they update their apps to take advantage of the new features. The older version of the app will eventually stop working, and an update will be needed to continue using the app.